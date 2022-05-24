A volunteer group in Vernon working to improve the Towne theatre has received a government grant of $106,000.
The money will be used by the Okanagan Screen Arts Society to replace the theatre’s sound and lighting equipment, and improve building acoustics.
“This upgrade will allow the theatre to continue with its traditional programming elements and add capacity for larger, live events,” a government release stated Tuesday.
A total of $3.8 million was provided to 51 not-for-profit organizations for infrastructure, technology, and equipment from the Community Gaming Grants program. It’s in addition to $5 million in capital funding announced in January for 45 not-for-profit groups.
The Vernon Towne Cinema opened in 1929. It closed in the late ‘90s, then re-opened as an independent second-run theatre for a time. The Okanagan Screen Arts Society took over the theatre last year.