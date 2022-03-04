The Westbank First Nation is trying to reclaim ownership of a large Peachland property it says was improperly sold by two of its employees.
Chief Chris Derickson said Friday the staffers had no legal authority to sell the 147 acres of fee simple land on Pincushion Mountain last year for $1.5 million
“This should never have happened,” Derickson said in an interview. “We’re taking this very seriously.”
The property, which was part of an ill-fated plan to develop a new Greg Norman-backed golf course a decade ago, has an assessed value of more than $5 million, Derickson said.
In a release issued by the WFN, the band states: “WFN is pursuing further civil and criminal investigations into the transaction to either get the land back or appropriate compensation for it.”
In the meantime, the band says it has accepted the recommendations contained in an independent report into the controversial transaction. The report, commissioned by the band, was prepared by Marion Bueller, the chief commissioner of the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls.
“The management, stewardship, and sale of the Peachland property was substandard, owing to actions or inactions of current and prior WFN Chiefs and Council, WFN Legal Services, and prior Chief Administrative Officers,” Bueller wrote in a summary of her report’s findings.
No appraisal of the land’s value was commissioned by the band before its sale, Bueller says. She recommends clear laws and policies be established by the band relating to business ventures that involve the purchase or sale of land, and further recommends that all chief and council meetings be recorded in their entirety, with public portions of the meetings accessible by band membership.
“As a self-governing First Nation in the middle of one of the fastest-growing regions in Canada, it’s important that we have strong governance in place,” Derickson said. “Because good governance at Westbank First Nation is a benefit not just to our members but to the region itself.”
One of the two people involved in the transaction is no longer with the band, and the other is on leave, Derickson said.