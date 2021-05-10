The number of students with special needs in Kelowna-area schools has increased 34% in the past five years
Children with a general learning disability account for about 45% of all special needs students. Thirty percent are children diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder.
In 2016, there were 1,725 students with special needs enrolled in Central Okanagan Public Schools. By last fall, that number had risen to 2,384 students - representing about 10% of all enrolment.
Other categories of special needs students include those who are deaf, blind, or who have moderate to profound intellectual disability. Last September, there were 168 students who were considered to be gifted in Kelowna-area schools.
There are about 800 full-time equivalent positions in the special education and support services program, including certified education assistants, learning assistance teachers, speech and language pathologists, psychologists, and occupational therapists.
School trustees will receive a review of the district's special needs program, prepared by consultant Susan Thomson, at a meeting this Wednesday.
Superintendent Kevin Kaardal says the "significant increase" in the number of students with special needs has been accompanied by the formation of a new group, Partners for Inclusive Education, to provide better links between the school system and families.