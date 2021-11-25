Kelowna’s most recognizable skate rental guy has sat out the pandemic so far but he’s eager to get back on his feet, and back in business, next week.
Kevin Laflamme will return Dec. 1 to his familiar wintertime location, inside a trailer with a giant wood skate on its roof, next to the Stuart Park ice rink on the downtown waterfront.
Owner of Bladez, Laflamme has had the city concession to rent skates at Stuart Park since 2015. But the COVID-19 pandemic put the business on ice last winter, as public health orders restricted use of the rink and prevented the sharing of equipment like skates.
“Of course, they were understandably worried about crowds and having skate rentals available would have led to big crowds,” Laflamme said in an interview Thursday.
Laflamme had worked almost 50 years in retail and as a baker before starting the skate rental business, which sees him at Stuart Park every day during the skating season except Christmas Day.
“Like everyone else, I couldn’t go anywhere, I couldn’t travel, I was pretty much housebound,” he said. “So I bought a set of drums and took up drumming.”
This year, the city plans a return to a simple drop-in format with no reservations required, no fencing or gates around the rink to limit the number of people on the ice at any one time, and no need for users to show a COVID-19 vaccination card.
“Skating at Stuart Park is one of the highlights of the winter in Kelowna and we’re excited to return to a casual-use, drop-in model, but we do encourage all attendees to be safe and considerate of others,” Fagan says.
Depending on weather and ice conditions, the rink will be open daily from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. Laflamme will be at the rink, renting skates every day, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., at the unchanged rate of $5 for adults and $4 for children.
“I know a lot of people missed being able to skate on the rink last year whenever they wanted to,” Laflamme says. “I think we’re going to have a fairly busy year this year.”