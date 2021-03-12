Kelowna's unemployment rate rose last month from 4.6% to 5.2%.
For months, the city had Canada's second-lowest or lowest unemployment rate but the Central Okanagan lost 1,500 jobs in February.
The rise in local unemployment was in contrast to the national picture, as the jobless rate across Canada fell 1.2 percentage points to 8.2%. It's now the lowest rate since March 2020.
Job gains were particularly strong in Quebec and Ontario, where the easing of some public health restrictions associated with COVID-19 allowed many businesses to re-open.
The national economy gained 259,000 jobs in February, exceeding economists' expectations that 75,000 new jobs would be created last month.
Employment also increased in other parts of B.C. Victoria now has Canada's lowest unemployment rate, at 4.9%, while Quebec City's rate is 5%.
Despite the total number of people employed in the Central Okanagan falling from 113,000 to 111,500 between January and February, greater Kelowna still has Canada's third-lowest unemployment rate.
The local labour force fell by 800 people, reflecting the number of people who either moved out of Kelowna or stopped looking for work.
In Vancouver, the unemployment rate last month was little changed at 7.9%, while it fell in Abbotsford-Mission from 7.8% to 7.4%.
Kelowna's current unemployment rate of 5.2% is lower than it was, at 5.9%, in March 2020, before the onset of the pandemic shuttered many businesses and triggered widespread layoffs.
Unemployment in the Central Okanagan peaked last year at 10.2% in June, then declined steadily until reaching 4.6% in January.