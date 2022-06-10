A project to ensure old newspaper articles, photos, and oral histories exist forever in a digital form has received recognition from the B.C. Historical Federation.
More than 22,000 newspapers and 43,000 photographs from 44 organizations across the Okanagan and the Kootenay-Columbia region have been digitized by researchers at UBC Okanagan.
The project “highlights steps being undertaken by communities to improve visibility and access to B.C.’s cultural resources”, says a Friday release from the B.C. Historical Federation.
The federation presented UBCO with an Honourable Mention in the inaugural Cultural Resource Accessibility Award category for the ongoing digitization project.
University researchers launched Digitized Okanagan History five years ago, gaining access to old newspapers and printed materials held in the collections of museums, particularly in smaller communities.
“Not only will we be making this material more readily available, but we will also be rescuing a lot of old material from obscurity and opening a window into events that helped shape the history of this region,” UBCO archivist Paige Hohmann said when the digitization project was launched in 2017.