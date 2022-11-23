Put on ice because of the pandemic for the past three years, Kelowna’s Polar Bear Dip is set to make a splashy return on Jan. 1, 2023.
The Community Recreational Initiatives Society hopes to raise $50,000 to fund programs and equipment designed to help people with special needs enjoy outdoor adventures.
Aside from supporting a good cause, rushing into the frigid winter waters of Okanagan Lake from Tugboat Bay in Waterfront Park is good for your mind, body, and hangover-recovery efforts, the society says.
“Cold water dips have so many rejuvenating effects, can deepen sleep, boost immune systems, and help improve circulation,” the group says in a Facebook post announcing the return of the Polar Bear Dip.
“Plus, with New Year’s Eve on a Saturday night, a shock of adrenaline might be the perfect way to jump-kick 2023,” the group says.
The popular New Year’s Day event, which draws hundreds of people, was cancelled in favour of an online version in 2021 in which people were invited to dip on their own somewhere and post a video of their immersion.
Last year, the event was to have returned in all its glory, but a sudden tightening of pandemic-related restrictions on mass gatherings over the Christmas holiday seasons, due to the emergence of the Omicron variant of the virus that causes COVID-19, forced its cancellation.