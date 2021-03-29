A daytime shooting in Kelowna on Monday left a man injured in the 1500 block of Harvey Avenue.
Police received numerous calls about shots being fired near the corner of Harvey and Burtch Road about 12:30 p.m.
They found a man in a parking lot suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to hospital. Police say his condition is unknown.
Witnesses told police they saw a man fleeing the scene driving a grey or silver car. Shortly afterwards, police found a vehicle matching that description on fire along Longhill Road.
Both scenes were secured by police who continue to gather evidence while appealing for other witnesses to come forward. Anyone with relevant dash cam or surveillance footage is also asked to call police.