Kelowna-area students and parents should expect the possibility of some COVID-19 protocols unique to the Central Okanagan when classes start in September, the school board chair says.
High rates of infection and low rates of vaccination make it possible that local schools may be subject to regulations that don't apply elsewhere in B.C., Moyra Baxter said.
"We know Kelowna is a hotspot," Baxter said Tuesday. "We've been told quite consistently by the government that school boards don't have the authority to introduce our own (COVID-19) protocols, but we are able to lobby the local medical health officer for any rules we'd like to see implemented.
"As a board, trustees are going to have to have a discussion about whether we want our MHOs to do more, given what's happening in the Kelowna community, to bring in some of these extra regulations," Baxter said.
The earliest chance for trustees to have such a discussion would be at a Sept. 1 meeting of the planning and facilities committee, Baxter said.
The government announced its back-to-school plan earlier Tuesday, confirming that some measures in place in June will continue into the fall at all B.C. schools. Masks will be required for students in Grade 4 and up, with face coverings strongly encouraged for K-3.
All staff and visitors will have to wear masks, but school district employees will not need to be vaccinated.
Extracurricular activities are allowed, food programs can resume, enhanced cleaning will continue, water fountains will be turned on, and outdoor classes will be encouraged when and where possible.
Physical distancing of at least two metres between people will not be required.
Individual health authorities will be able to introduce extra measures, either on a school-by-school basis or across entire school districts, where COVID-19 cases are high.
Examples of such unique measures include limits on school gatherings or types of events, changing classroom arrangements, incorporating more activities that maximize space between people and reducing face-to-face contact, and limiting visitors to schools.