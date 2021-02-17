Whenever the next federal election is called, at least one familiar name will be on the ballot in Kelowna-Lake Country.
Incumbent Conservative MP Tracy Gray, first elected in 2019, has been acclaimed to again represent the party.
"I want to thank local members and the community for their support and confidence," Gray said in a party release.
"It continues to be a privilege to serve the constituents of Kelowna-Lake Country," Gray said. "In a minority government, an election could theoretically be called at any time. There are many signs the Liberals are preparing to take Canadians to the polls during this pandemic."
The riding of Kelowna-Lake Country had been held by small-c conservative parties from 1972 until 2015, when Liberal candidate Stephen Fuhr defeated incumbent Conservative MP Ron Cannan.
Gray, a former city councillor and the niece of former Kelowna mayor Walter Gray, defeated Fuhr in the 2019 election with almost 46% of the vote to his 34%.