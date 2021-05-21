All trails on Mount Boucherie will be open to hikers this weekend.
A large wildfire mitigation project that is closing trails at various locations and times is taking a break this weekend.
“Crews will continue their work after the long weekend on the northern slopes located east of Royal LePage Place and Jim Lind Arena,” the release said. “Trails and the access staircase, east of the parking lot, will be closed temporarily over the next two weeks.
“The Boucherie Rush and Grind Trails, which can be accessed from the East Boundary Road trailhead parking lot, the ball fields or the Mount Boucherie Secondary playing fields will remain open, as crews have completed work in these areas.”