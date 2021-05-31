June will unfold in Kelowna with temperatures almost 10C above normal.
Highs Tuesday through Thursday will be about 30 C with mainly sunny skies. The usual high for early June is 21 C.
The average temperature in May in Kelowna was 21C, slightly above average, with only 3.5 mm of rain. Kelowna normally gets 39 mm of rain in May.
After a warm start to the week, more seasonal temperatures in the 19-21C range, with cloudy skies, are forecast for the weekend.
June is historically the wettest month of the year in Kelowna, with 41 mm. The 14-day forecast for Kelowna from The Weather Network shows five days in the next two weeks when the chance of rain is put at more than 30% with total precipitation over the period at less than 18 mm.