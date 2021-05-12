The province must give local governments more authority to protect areas near their drinking water sources, says the Regional District of North Okanagan.
In a news release issued Wednesday morning, the RDNO says it averted potential damage to its water intake in Duteau Creek only because logging company Tolko agreed not to cut trees in an area 500 metres above the water intake.
The RDNO had no power to stop the logging, so it issued a public plea.
"We are happy that Tolko chose to remove this area from their harvesting plans. As a result, the threat from logging at this specific site is mitigated, but now our sights are set on encouraging the province to amend legislation so that a dangerous situation like this cannot happen again," said Kevin Acton, chairman of the RDNO board.
Tolko’s plans to log the area followed all the rules and regulations, the RDNO release noted.
"Water providers should not be expected to rely on appealing to the goodwill of a company to stop potentially catastrophic impacts to the quantity and quality of our water. Instead, legislation must take the role of protecting water," said Acton.
The regional district has written to Katrine Conroy, Minister of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development, and Nathan Cullen, Minister of State for Lands and Natural Resource Operations, calling for changes in provincial legislation. The letter says provincial laws needs to be strengthened so water providers can protect drinking and agricultural water from the risk of nearby logging.
The district notes the Forest Practise Board in 2015 recommended forestry district managers have the authority to deny logging plans when public resources are at risk.