Rutland will get its own transit plan with a view to getting people where they need to go more quickly.
City council is expected on Monday to approve development of the plan for the Kelowna neighbourhood of approximately 35,000 people.
The current transit route configuration is from an outdated era with a lot of winding, one-way bus routes, transit managers say. While that provides transit in many areas, buses travel slowly, service is infrequent, and trips tend to be long.
“(Rutland’s) route design, common in small to medium-sized transit systems, is utilized to provide service coverage throughout the community. However, it can result in longer travel times for many riders,” reads part of a staff report to council.
Several factors are driving the need for a new Rutland-centred transit plan, council will hear. These include the area’s fast population growth, residential densification in areas around Uptown Rutland, and the future extension of Hollywood Road North to the UBC Okanagan campus.
The study, expected to start next month, will also consider upgrades to the existing Rutland Transit Exchange on Shepherd Road. Public input will be welcome, transit managers say, with a final report next spring.