A customer who was denied entry to a Kelowna restaurant is suspected of returning later to scrawl racist graffiti at the business, police say.
The man got into a dispute with staff at the Bon Ga Korean restaurant over some aspect of COVID-19 health orders last Friday, says Kelowna RCMP Insp. Ian McIntosh.
Early Saturday, someone spray-painted anti-Chinese graffiti and a swastika on the pavement in front of the restaurant.
"We believe this person came back and was the individual responsible for the graffiti," McIntosh told reporters on Tuesday, citing footage recovered from a nearby security camera. Police have not yet identified the suspect and have not released the security cam footage.
McIntosh also addressed two other racially-charged recent incidents in Kelowna - the hanging effigy and display of a Confederate flag as part of a Halloween display last week outside a home, and the verbal harassment of a group of non-English-speaking women by a man on a city bus.
Police spoke to the homeowner who agreed to take down the offensive Halloween display, McIntosh said. But police have not yet spoken directly with anyone involved in the incident on the bus, a video of which has been uploaded to social media.
"All those people, we need them to come forward," McIntosh said. In the video, the man who is harassing the woman leaves the bus but tries to re-board and shoves a passenger who was coming to the defence of the women.
"We're investigating this both as a potential hate incident but also as an offence of assault," McIntosh said.
The three incidents were separate and not linked in any way, he said, except that they demonstrate "the common theme of racism".
"There is no place for racism in this community," McIntosh said, going on to praise the bystander on the bus who confronted the man who was harassing the women.
"It's important to understand the public needs to speak out about these incidents. If they see somebody making racist remarks, speak up. Don't allow this to continue," he said.
"When you allow it to continue, you're just helping to further these individuals' abilities to do these things," he said.
McIntosh said all three incidents remain under investigation, but added there was a "high threshold" in trying to prove allegations of hate crime.
He said the job of police was to gather as much evidence as possible and identify suspects, with the BC Prosecution Service having the responsibility of determining whether charges should be laid.