The focus is on the future as much as the past at a newly-opened aviation museum in Kelowna.
Colourful interactive displays give an overview of the Okanagan’s aviation industry but the 60,000 sq.-ft. KF Aerospace Centre for Excellence is also designed to inspire more young people to consider careers connected to flight.
“I think the vision we have is to give young people a better understanding of all the opportunities there are in aerospace,” Barry Lapointe, founder and chief executive officer of KF Aerospace, said Tuesday.
Careers in aerospace may not seem as glamorous or as lucrative as opportunities in other high tech fields, Lapointe said, but the field offers rewards that are hard to quantify but also hard to beat.
“Flight and aviation just gets into your blood. It’s a passion I want to instill in people,” Lapointe said.
He said he was wondering how the company he founded 52 years ago could give back to the community when the idea of the Centre for Excellence came to him. “I thought, ‘Let’s tell the story of aviation in the Okanagan Valley,” he said.
There are cockpit simulators, a flyover of the Okanagan affixed to the floor, airport models, a fuselage suspended from the ceiling to afford close inspection, an airfield viewing terrace, and display panels that reference key moments in the valley’s aviation industry, such as the narrow vote by Kelowna citizens to buy land for an airport in 1949.
Penticton gets a nod as being, in the 1950s, the pre-eminent airline destination in the Okanagan. And mention of Vernon’s role as a training ground during the Second World War give the Centre a Valley-wide reach.
“This building will truly be a landmark in the Okanagan Valley for decades to come,” said Paula Quinn, the Centre’s executive director. “It was built with the entire community in mind, to be a place where those from all generations, cultures, and backgrounds can gather. It promises to be a must-see for tourists and locals alike, as well as a major asset to the local business community,” Quinn said.
A featured display is one of the few flight-capable Second World War-era Mosquito fighter-bombers remaining in the world. It’s in one of the two giant hangars, alongside a newly-restored Hawker Tempest MKII.
Mayor Colin Basran said he got chills down his spine watching the giant hanger doors slowly rise to reveal the vintage aircraft. He also encouraged Lapointe to keep carrying napkins around with him in case inspiration strikes again.
“I love seeing what you come up with,” Basran told Lapointe.
KF Aerospace, with more than 700 employees, is the largest privately-owned employer in the Okanagan.
- The KF Aerospace Centre for Excellence is open daily from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. A minimum donation of $10 per family or $5 per person is required to gain admittance.