The sunshine list at West Kelowna City Hall shouldn't be dimmed, Coun. Rick de Jong says.
De Jong says he sees no reason to lobby the provincial government to raise the current $75,000 threshold for the disclosure of the individual employee salaries.
"It's not something that captures my desire, to lobby the province to get that changed at this time," de Jong said at the Tuesday night meeting. "I'm quite happy where it's at."
All B.C. municipalities are required by law to release by the end of June the names and salaries of all employees who earned more than $75,000 in the previous calendar year.
Fifty-one per cent of West Kelowna's approximately 240 full-time employees now make more than $75,000, finance director Warren Everton told council.
"With our list, it has been growing," Everton said. "And in 2020, there are many people who are quite close so in the report next year we'll see more people who creep onto the list."
Top-earner was city manager Paul Gipps, who in his first full-year overseeing operations of the community of 35,000 people was paid $234,723.
In his report to council, Gipps suggested the province should increase the $75,000 threshold for salary disclosure. Total municipal salaries and expenses for the biggest City of West Kelowna wage-earners rose 9% last year, to $12.7 million.
Other than de Jong, no other West Kelowna city councillors made any comment about the sunshine list, formally known as the schedule of financial information.