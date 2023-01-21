WorkSafeBC levied fines for a wide range of worker safety violations in 2022, everything from unsafe storage to lack of fall protection. Conspicuous in is absence is the deadly construction crane collapse in downtown Kelowna last summer that killed five men, however that incident is still under investigation.
The following are the top-ranked penalties in the Okanagan taken from the penalty-summaries pages of the WorkSafeBC website.
• Rona Inc./Dick’s Lumber, Penticton, $330,507 fine imposed on May 19, 2022. A request for review was received.
WorkSafeBC inspected this firm’s workyard and observed a large storage rack that had visible damage to its vertical members and cross-bracing. In addition, no information was available about the rack’s rated capacity or loading and unloading instructions. WorkSafeBC issued a stop-use order for the rack. The firm failed to ensure that worn or damaged storage racks were repaired or replaced. The firm also failed to ensure that the rated capacity was posted and readily visible to workers, and that instructions for loading, unloading, and maintaining the rack according to the manufacturer were available in the workplace. These were all repeated violations.
• Okanagan Sunshine Fruit Packers Ltd., Oliver, $19,449 imposed on Sept. 8, 2022. A request for a review was received.
WorkSafeBC observed one of this firm’s workers operating an agricultural tractor, travelling along the shoulder of a highway. The tractor’s rollover protective structure was in the lowered position. WorkSafeBC also determined that the tractor’s seat belt was broken, and the machine had not been inspected before use as required. The firm failed to ensure its mobile equipment was used with a ROPS. The firm also failed to ensure its equipment had a functioning lap belt, and failed to ensure operators conducted pre-use inspections and reported defects. All repeated violations.
• Rebo Beton Pumping Ltd., Kelowna, $14,868 imposed on March 10, 2022.
This firm was pumping concrete for the construction of a house. One of the firm’s workers accessed a wood frame scaffold inside an excavation to place the concrete with a concrete line hose. The scaffold failed and the worker fell into the excavation, sustaining serious injuries. WorkSafeBC inspected the site and determined that the scaffold lacked guardrails and had not been erected according to applicable standards, and the excavation work had not been done in accordance with the written instructions of a qualified professional. In addition, the firm had not conducted a hazard assessment related to the scaffold or the excavation that had been put in place by another firm. This firm failed to ensure that, before worker entry, an excavation was benched, shored or otherwise supported as required. The firm also failed to ensure that scaffolds used by workers were safe and able to withstand the load, regardless of who erected the scaffold. These were both high-risk violations.
• Friends Roofing Ltd., Kelowna, $10,000 imposed on May 12, 2022.
This firm was installing torch-on roofing to a new two-storey house. WorkSafeBC inspected the site and observed a worker at the edge of a section of roof. No form of fall protection was in place, exposing the worker to a fall risk greater than 4.6 metres. The firm failed to ensure fall protection was used, a repeated and high-risk violation.
• Red Roofing Ltd., West Kelowna, $10,000 imposed on Oct. 4, 2022.
WorkSafeBC inspected this firm’s worksite and observed several workers on the 6:12 sloped roof. The workers were wearing fall protection harnesses but were not connected to lifelines. No other form of fall protection was in place, exposing the workers to fall risks of up to 12.2 metres. The firm failed to ensure fall protection was used, a repeated and high-risk violation.
• Artisan Roofing Ltd., West Kelowna, $6,602 imposed on May 11. Confirmed on review. This firm’s worksite was a house under construction. WorkSafeBC inspected the site and observed a worker on the roof. No form of fall protection was in place, exposing the worker to a fall risk greater than 4.6 metres. The firm failed to ensure fall protection was used, a repeated and high-risk violation.
• 596765 B.C. Ltd./Renaissance Roofing, Summerland, $5,887 imposed on Jan. 27, 2022. This firm was roofing a two-storey house. WorkSafeBC observed one worker on the 4:12 sloped roof without the use of a fall protection system. This exposed the worker to a fall risk of 3.2 metres. WorkSafeBC also determined that the anchors in use by two other workers on the roof had not been installed in a compliant manner. These two workers were then later observed walking across the roof without being connected to lifelines. The firm failed to ensure fall protection was used, a repeated and high-risk violation. The firm also failed to ensure that anchors for fall protection systems had a sufficient load capacity.
• Premier Craft Homes Ltd., Kelowna, $5,279 imposed on Feb. 15, 2022.
This firm had installed concrete formwork for the foundation of a new house as well as a scaffold to facilitate the concrete placement. A worker from another firm was seriously injured during the concrete placement process when the scaffolding failed. WorkSafeBC inspected the site, and observed that the scaffold and formwork had been installed in an unsupported excavation with near-vertical cut sides and a depth of about 2.7 metres. The excavation work had not been done in accordance with the written instructions. The firm failed to ensure that excavations were sloped, benched, shored or otherwise supported as required. This was a high-risk violation. The firm also failed to provide its workers with the information, instruction, training and supervision necessary to ensure their health and safety, a repeated violation.
• Craftbuilt Construction Inc., Kelowna, $3,409.01 imposed on Aug. 24, 2020.
This firm was framing a new two-storey house. WorkSafeBC inspected the site and observed two workers, one of whom was a representative of the firm, installing sheathing on the sloped roof. The workers were wearing fall protection harnesses but were not connected to lifelines. No other form of fall protection was in place, exposing the workers to a fall risk of about 6.1 metres. The firm failed to ensure fall protection was used, a repeated and high-risk violation.