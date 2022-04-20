Councillors on Tuesday praised staff’s plan to restore the Mount Boucherie complex to what they said had been a well-used venue for many community gatherings.
“This is incredibly exciting. I grew up using this facility. There’s some great stories, some you can probably share publicly, probably many you can’t,” said Coun. Jayson Zilkie. “It was a well-used community centre. It was a lot of fun.
“To go back to its original state is really cool. . . the community deserves it back,” Zilkie said, who added he hoped the renovated centre would be better connected to the two adjacent hockey rinks.
The hall was built in 1974 and was a venue for weddings, festivals, sports tournaments, dances, and many other events before it was re-purposed for use as municipal offices in 2008.
Mayor Gord Milsom is also looking forward to the return of more informal uses to the Mount Boucherie building.
“We certainly did have quite a few good parties in the community centre, that’s for sure,” Milsom said.