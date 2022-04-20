Zilkie

West Kelowna Coun. Jayson Zilkie smiles Tuesday as he recalls past good times in the Mount Boucherie community centre. Used as municipal offices since 2008, the building will be restored to a public gathering place.

 City of West Kelowna
The pending conversion of West Kelowna’s jerry-rigged city hall back to a community centre is exciting for municipal officials.

Councillors on Tuesday praised staff’s plan to restore the Mount Boucherie complex to what they said had been a well-used venue for many community gatherings.

“This is incredibly exciting. I grew up using this facility. There’s some great stories, some you can probably share publicly, probably many you can’t,” said Coun. Jayson Zilkie. “It was a well-used community centre. It was a lot of fun.

“To go back to its original state is really cool. . . the community deserves it back,” Zilkie said, who added he hoped the renovated centre would be better connected to the two adjacent hockey rinks.

The hall was built in 1974 and was a venue for weddings, festivals, sports tournaments, dances, and many other events before it was re-purposed for use as municipal offices in 2008.

With West Kelowna’s first purpose-built city hall now under construction in Westbank, the Mount Boucherie building will be converted back to a community centre at an estimated cost of $700,000.
 
Over the next few months, residents will be invited to share their memories of the building as a community hall and provide input on things they’d like to see in the rebuilt version.

Mayor Gord Milsom is also looking forward to the return of more informal uses to the Mount Boucherie building.

“We certainly did have quite a few good parties in the community centre, that’s for sure,” Milsom said.