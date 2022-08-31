A West Kelowna high school graduate has been awarded a $7,500 Amazon Future Engineer Canada scholarship.
Isabella Cotton, who graduated this year from Mount Boucherie Senior secondary, aims to become an astronautical engineer, specializing in the science and technology of spacecraft.
“Despite Isabella’s passion for outer space, her feet are firmly planted on earth: her environmental and sustainability advocacy was among the achievements that helped her earn the scholarship,” states a release from Amazon Canada.
Cotton’s first post-secondary step on her career path is to study General Engineering at Okanagan College.