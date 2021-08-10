With COVID-19 infections on the rise in the Central Okanagan and COVID-related restrictions back in place in the area, a live, interactive telephone town hall meeting will be held Wednesday to discuss vaccination efforts in the Interior Health region.
The town hall will be hosted by B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry, who along with representatives from Interior Health will answer questions about COVID-19. The meeting will start at 7 p.m.
To participate, dial 1-877-229-8493 and enter ID code 117216.
Online live streaming of the meeting, with closed captioning, will be available at gov.bc.ca/vaccinationTTH.
Meanwhile, the provincial government, Interior Health and local municipal leaders are encouraging everyone who is not already fully vaccinated to get their first or second dose of the COVID-19 vaccination by dropping into an immunization clinic or making an appointment.
To make an appointment, register online at getvaccinated.gov.bc.ca, call 1-833-838-2323 or visit a Service B.C. office and book an appointment.
For a list of Interior Health COVID-19 immunization clinics and other resources go to news.interiorhealth.ca/news/covid-19-vaccines.
Earlier this week, members of Kelowna city council urged members of the public who have not yet been vaccinated to get the vaccine, saying the spike in COVID-19 cases here—mainly among the unvaccinated—is not only having health ramifications but economic ones as well.
"Those making a conscious decision not to (get vaccinated), also need to determine where they won't go in public,” said Coun. Brad Sieben.
“It's starting to have an effect on businesses that have held on since last year, and are now looking at limited capacity again, whether it be personal fitness, hospitality or hotels."
He urged locals to support area businesses and have “staycations” here this summer as travel to the Central Okanagan is currently being discouraged by the province and health authority.