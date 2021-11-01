Slightly cooler days, slightly warmer nights, and slightly wetter throughout the month.
That was October in Kelowna where the extreme heat of the summer has given way to a fairly ordinary fall.
But a cooling trend is underway to start November, with highs of just a few degrees above zero by the end of the 14-day outlook.
The average daytime high in Kelowna last month was 13.3 C, a smidge below the normal for the month of 13.4 C. But the average overnight low, at 3.4 C, was two degrees above normal.
There were seven nights last month with frost, compared to the normal for the month of 12.
Rainfall in October was 36.1 mm, about half of which came on Oct. 22. The month normally sees 29 mm of rain in Kelowna.
Still, that was a fraction of the 144 mm of drenchings received by Vancouver, which usually gets 112 mm of rain in October.
After a bright but cool Monday, highs this week in Kelowna will range around the seasonal level of 8 C under mainly cloudy skies with an ongoing chance of showers. Overnight lows a few degrees above zero should keep snow out of the valley bottom.
Next week, the Weather Network says, highs in Kelowna will only reach about 4 C.