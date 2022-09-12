Ash and rain came down together in the Okanagan today as this week looks to be a grey and wet postscript to a hot and relatively fire-free summer.
Burning forests elsewhere in B.C. and Washington State have clouded much of the province with smoke and air quality has been diminished in Kelowna.
The air quality in Kelowna this morning is deemed to be ‘high risk’ because of smoke, the federal government says. It’s rated at an ‘8’ of a scale that goes up to 10-plus.
“Many regions in B.C. are being impacted by smoke from local wildfire activity in addition to smoke from several areas in B.C.,” says an advisory issued at 3:24 a.m. “Locally, smoke conditions may worsen if fire activity increases later today.”
“In general, wearing a mask is not the best way to protect your health during a smoke event. In fact, masks may lead to a false sense of security, which may encourage increased physical activity and time spent outdoors, meaning increased exposure to smoke. They can also make breathing more difficult,” the advisory says.
The weather forecast is for a 30% of showers today, 60% on Tuesday, and 30% on Wednesday. Highs will be around 22 C, or normal for mid-September.
From Thursday through the weekend, according to Environment Canada, clearer conditions are forecast with a mix of sun and cloud.
This past August was the warmest on record in Kelowna, with an average temperature - a combination of daytime highs and overnight lows - of 23.6, almost three degrees above normal.