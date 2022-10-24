A popular Kelowna fundraiser that supports humanitarian projects in several countries returns this Saturday.
The East Meets West Children’s Foundation works to support the medical and educational needs of disenfranchised youngsters in India, Nepal, Kenya and here at home in the Central Okanagan.
The fundraising dinner is held to coincide with Diwali, the Indian Festival of Lights. It’s returning after a pandemic-induced absence of several years.
“The festival signifies hope and light. That’s what we hope to bring to the lives of many children who struggle with challenges,” foundation representative Mohini Singh says.
“What’s truly unusual this year is, in the true spirit of our group’s name, we will have a Western jazz singer, Anna Jacyszyn combining her musical talents and blend that with the classical Indian dancing performance of Priyaali Kanti,” Singh said.
Tickets to the dinner and dance at the Parkinson rec centre from 5:30 p.m.-11 p.m. are $150, and purchasers get a $70 tax credit. All event proceeds go directly to the efforts to help children, Singh said, as there are no overhead costs for the foundation, established in 2008.
For more information and to buy tickets, see emwcf.org