The showing of seized weapons and drugs tells the public what police are up against when they tackle organized crime, officers said Wednesday.
A variety of guns, knives, and machetes were displayed alongside cocaine, methamphetamines, and fentanyl during a police press conference. There was enough fentanyl alone to create almost 30,000 lethal doses of the highly toxic drug, officers said.
The items were all seized in a month-long special policing operation involving local RCMP as well as provincial anti-gang experts.
Seventeen charges are being prepared in connection with the operation, most focused on people with ties to groups such as Red Alert, Brothers’ Keepers, and outlaw motorcycle gangs, and more are expected, although no one is currently in custody.
“For us, it’s really important for the community to see the types of weapons and drugs that exist in our community, and the work that our police officers are doing to make sure that is disrupted and targeted,” Kelowna RCMP Supt. Kara Triance said.
A larger quantity of drugs and weapons was actually seized during a similar operation earlier this year, police said.
“Nonetheless, the results speak for themselves,” said Supt. Alison Laurin of the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of B.C. “This is a significant impact on the local drug trade and taking any weapon off the street, out of the hands of someone who might use it for violence, is always a good thing,” Laurin said.
Kelowna high school kids are being drawn into the drugs and gangster lifestyle, Laurin said, by the “myths of easy money and a false sense of loyalty to the group,” she said.
“Gangs use many tactics, including music videos and social media, as well as more traditional methods such as blackmail, creating indebtedness, or participation in violence to recruit members,” Laurin said.
While Kelowna’s gang problems have increased in recent years, it still has not reached the severity of organized crime in the Vancouver area, where gang-violence in public settings is increasingly common, Laurin said. “Kelowna and the Thompson-Okanagan are not the Lower Mainland,” she said.
The special enforcement operation, conducted in July, was “essential to increasing the safety in public spaces”, Kelowna RCMP Insp. Beth McAndie said.