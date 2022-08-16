Since she’s 79, one might think age has something to do with school board chair Moyra Baxter’s decision not to run for re-election this fall.
Think again.
“Age has nothing to do with it,” Baxter said Tuesday, before referencing other similarly-aged politicians and public figures who are still rocking.
“Look at the President of the United States. Look at Donald Trump. Look at what’s-his-name, Mick Jagger, who went to pre-school with my former husband,” Baxter said with a laugh.
Baxter, who represents Peachland and part of the Westside on the seven-member Central Okanagan Public Schools board, has been a trustee since 1996. She has won re-election seven times, and has served as board chair - a position voted on annually by other trustees - for 16 of those 26 years.
“Every time an election comes around, you have to sit down and think about running again. This time, I just thought, ‘Nope, don’t think I’ll do this again’,” Baxter said, declining to elaborate more fully on her reasons for not seeking an eighth term.
This last term, Baxter and other trustees who favoured a vaccine mandate for teachers and other school district staff were subjected to a bombardment of abusive, harassing, and even threatening emails and phone calls from anti-vaxxers. On Remembrance Day 2021 alone, she received 118 emails from the same person, who then began phoning her at home as well.
“It has been difficult, when you start getting people saying you should be strung up, and that sort of thing,” Baxter said.
But generally, Baxter said she has thoroughly enjoyed her time as a trustee, helping oversee the delivery of education in a district that now has more than 22,000 students from K-12.
She’s a bit concerned that only five people attended a trustee candidate information session held in Kelowna last week. Baxter said she’s happy to talk to anyone who’s interested in running for school board about what the job entails and the time commitment that’s expected of trustees.
Her own career might have been even longer if not for the closest possible result when she first contested a school board seat, in the 1990 election.
She lost by one vote, an outcome confirmed in a judicial recount.