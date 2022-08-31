A program is being launched in the Okanagan this fall to promote better connections between immigrants and library branches.
Modelled after an existing program in the Lower Mainland, ‘Library Champions’ is aimed at helping newcomers better adapt to life in Canada.
Volunteer participants in the three-month online project will learn about the range of programs, services, and resources available at branches of the Okanagan Regional Library, then pass that information on to other immigrants.
An online information session will be held Sept. 13. More information and registration details are available at newtobc.ca in the Library Champions section.