The provincial government is failing in its responsibility to deal with nuisance complaints concerning a Crown land property, Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran says.
Council agreed Monday to ask Victoria for a licence of occupation over the property, at 2015 Hollywood Road South.
Provincial officials have told their municipal colleagues they don’t have the necessary resources to respond to complaints about illegal camping, fires, and littering on the property, council heard.
“It’s just another example of continuous downloading on municipalities,” Basran said, describing it as a “frustrating” situation.
If the city gets the hoped-for licence of occupation, it would be able to send police and bylaw officers to deal with the complaints, Basran said.
Coun. Maxine DeHart described the site in question as a “garbage mess”, and said she’d had many complaints from the public about the property.
“We have this little piece of problem in the middle of our city,” DeHart said.
Coun. Mohini Singh wondered if the city could bill the province for the necessary clean-up work.
“I don’t envision us sending an invoice to the province for this,” Basran said. “It’d be nice if we could.”