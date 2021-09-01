There should be nothing hard to take about the weather this Labour Day long weekend.
After a cool and cloudy mid-week, summer-like conditions are forecast to return with highs in the mid-20s with lots of sun. Normal highs for early September are 23 C.
Next Tuesday's return-to-school looks to be conducted under glorious conditions with full sun and a high of 28 C, according to The Weather Network.
The average high temperature in August was 27.9 C in Kelowna, slightly below normal for the month. The average overnight low was 13.7, about a degree warmer than usual.
So the average temperature wound up being 20.8 C, two-tenths of a degree warmer than is typical for August.
Last month's warmest day was Aug. 5, at 36.1 C. The last night in the month was the chilliest, when the temperature sunk to 12.7 C.
July saw just three-tenths of a millimetre of rain in Kelowna. August was wetter, with 22.9 m, but that was still nine millimetres below normal for the month.