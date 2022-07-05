Okanagan apple growers have been offered unprecedented minimum payment guarantees for the next three years by B.C. Tree Fruits.
The assured prices are intended to provide some financial stability for growers who have seen their returns eroded by fluctuating market prices, inflation, poor growing conditions, and rising labour costs.
But it’s also hoped the guaranteed payments will attract new farmers to an industry that has been plagued by a shrinking membership as growers become increasingly disillusioned by the financial realities of a life tied to the land.
The grower-owned co-operative is able to provide the financial guarantees by using money raised through the sale of surplus properties and by streamlining its overall operations.
“The co-operative has worked very hard in the past two years to strengthen our financial position,” BC Tree Fruits president Warren Sarafinchan said Tuesday in an interview. “We’ve done that through reducing costs, increasing revenues, and reducing debt.
“This is a time when growers really need our support, and we’re here to stand by them, and help them through this really difficult period,” he said. “We’re placing our growers first.”
A guaranteed minimum price for apples - covering a range of varieties, sizes, and grades - has never before been offered to growers. BCTF is financing the program using its own resources; no government participation is involved.
In many recent years, returns paid to growers have been below the cost of production. Industry officials have also lamented what they say is a concentration of supermarket ownership in Canada, with fewer buyers resulting in lower prices being paid to farmers.
To generate cash, B.C. Tree Fruits, owned by about 270 farming families, has been selling off some of its surplus properties and packinghouses. Earlier this year, the agency sold a nearly four acre site at the corner of Ellis Street and Bay Avenue in downtown Kelowna for $23.75 million, $4 million over the asking price. It was bought by Mission Group, a Kelowna developer.
In 2021, the co-op sold its former headquarters, also in downtown Kelowna, at the corner of Queensway and Water Street. It had been listed for $5.2 million; it sold for $7.5 million.
The co-op said after both sales the proceeds would help in paying down debt, investing in new production facilities, and putting the agency on a solid financial footing.
The guaranteed minimum payments will begin this fall and continue for at least three years but they may continue beyond that, Sarafinchan said.
“We’ll review it well in advance of the 2024 crop,” he said. “But at its core, with this program we’re placing our growers first, and we’ll make sure that whatever programs are in place post-2024 have that principle front and centre.”
Asked what the program might cost to implement, Sarafinchan said that would depend on many factors such as the quality of fruit, and the prevailing market conditions when the apples are ready for sale.
“It would be premature to speculate on what the costs of the program will be,” he said. “But with our financial position, we’re comfortable that we have the ability to provide this guarantee to our growers - current and future growers.
“Certainly, our membership numbers are lower than they were, but I’m confident that with the work we’ve done on our financial position, with the strategies we have in place, we’ll see that number rise again in the not-too-distant future,” Sarafinchan said.