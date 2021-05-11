Hikers are putting themselves at risk by trekking into a road construction site in the Upper Mission, city officials say.
People are ignoring Keep Out signs and venturing into the area where the South Perimeter Road is being built between Gordon Drive and Stewart Road West.
"On any given day, large excavators, 40 tonne rock trucks, packers, dozers, and other heavy equipment are working on building the South Perimeter Road," Johannes Saufferer, the city's real estate manager, said in a release.
"We understand that Ponds residents and locals have been using this area for outdoor activities, but it is private property and continue used is causing a significant safety risk," he said.
Aside from getting hit by a construction vehicle, hikers risk being struck by falling debris or landslides. Drilling and blasting will also take place in the months ahead.
"We understand that locals love using this area for outdoor activities, but we ned the public to choose other areas to explore," Saufferer said.
The 2.9 km road, intended to provide a third major access to the Upper Mission to go with Lakeshore Road and Gordon Drive, will open next year.