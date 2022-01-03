The remains of a West Kelowna man who had been missing for almost two months were found on Sunday.
A group of snowshoers came across the remains in the area of Smith Creek Road, Kelowna RCMP said in a Monday release. The snowshoers were assisting in an informal search for the missing man.
James Wood, 27, had not been seen since 1:45 p.m. on Nov. 8. When his disappearance was publicized, it was said by police that he had medical needs, required medication, and was not suitably dressed for the elements.
Police say the death is not suspicious and the matter has been turned over to the B.C. Coroners Service.