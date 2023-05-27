Once an addict, now a long-distance rollerblader

While Chris Anderson can get his head around rollerblading across Canada, he never expected grinding up some of the steepest highway slopes in British Columbia could be so excruciating.
A strong and natural skater, Anderson was happy rolling from Whistler to Pemberton with his mom at the wheel of his support van. Once they got east of town on Duffy Lake Road, however, the two-day climb became endless and exhausting.
By the time they got through Cache Creek and Revelstoke, Anderson had recovered. Then came the ascent along Highway 1 to Rogers Pass, where he battled pebbles and stony road shoulders that damaged his skates.
“I’ve got my legs and my athleticism, but it was extremely gnarly and difficult,” he said. “There weren’t any breaks. I was climbing mountain roads that were the most difficult of my life. Straight up agony, but a wonderful pain. Fantastic to put it behind me.”
Now 54, Anderson has struggled with mental illness since childhood. After alienating his family and kids, he hit rock bottom as an addict in Los Angeles and a homeless drifter in Vancouver.
Once he’d sought regular therapy and medication to control his volatile mood swings, he realized he could influence others by telling his story.
But first, he needed a platform.
Inspiration for in-line skating more than 9,000 kilometres dawned on him during the COVID-19 lockdown. Anderson heard the bipolar rate of suicide in Canada had risen 30 per cent. Teenagers were the most affected.
“I said, ‘I’ve got to do something big,’” he recalls. “In that same breath I said ‘I’m going to rollerblade across Canada for mental illness and the bipolar community so everyone can start helping.’”
To reach the starting line, Anderson had to do more than train and keep his attention deficit and hyperactivity disorders in check. He knew he needed to apologize to the people he’d hurt. He vowed to stop playing the victim and blaming his parents for his problems, and to start managing his life.
“I blamed everyone for years. I destroyed many relationships. It’s only recently that I’ve begun to repair everything,” he said. “Now I’m at a point where I think I have a PhD in my bipolar (disorder) and my illnesses. I’m ready to help others, and that’s why we’re doing this.”
He’s not the first. Zach Chobotor, a Langley man, strapped on his in-line skates and set off from Whistler to St. John’s, Nfld. in 2021. His mission was to get his name in the Guinness Book of World Records and to raise awareness of how human activity affects the natural world, particularly bees.
Anderson, who lives in Ladysmith, B.C., says homeless people get attention but need more. Many use hard drugs to sooth their illness like he did, he said.
He’s noticed the population is growing in downtown Nanaimo. While his heart aches for them, he also has empathy for the merchant who has to step over two sleeping bodies to enter her store.
“I’m positive there is a brutal back story to almost every one of these people,” he said. “We have to be more loving . . . I walk up to them and say ‘you’re loved. Here’s five dollars. Here’s a box of cookies. You’ve got to change your ways.’”
When his 82-year-old mother Valerie Gibaut found out Anderson planned to raise money by striding across the country, her maternal nature kicked in.
She wanted to give him $20,000 to have him forget the whole thing.
“As a mother, you do nothing but worry,” she said. “Now I see how important this is to him and I’m proud of what he’s doing. I realize he can do this.”
Still, watching her son trudge up a 22-kilometre stretch of mountain slopes inflicts a steady drumbeat of maternal agony. At times she drove the van so slowly behind him, Anderson convinced her to zip ahead to the next hilltop and wait for him.
After three weeks of minding the truck traffic and supporting her son, Gibaut has handed the van keys to Anderson’s daughter Lindsey, 27. They all met in Kelowna last weekend to make the exchange. Anderson’s wife is expected to take over the driving a few months from now.
With the worst of the mountain climbs behind him, Anderson is encouraged by the generosity he’s getting from strangers. He’s received more than 400 rollerblade wheels to replace the damaged ones. And by Thursday, when he reached Banff, 95 people had contributed $24,000 – money destined for the Canadians Mental Health Association and to cover trip expenses.
“It keeps me motivated,” he said. “And it’ll help change lives.”
To donate, visit gofund.me/31dab6de