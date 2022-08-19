A fight between two women in downtown Kelowna left one of them with a serious wound on her arm, police say.
Passers-by found the injured woman, bleeding heavily, and called police. The woman was intoxicated and unable to provide any information on how she was injured, police say.
Police eventually determined the woman had been involved in a fight near the corner of Mill Street and Bernard Avenue. Surveillance footage from the area showed the woman, two other females, and a male, before the fight broke out.
Police haven’t been able to determine what caused the woman’s injury. She was treated for the non-life-threatening wound at hospital.
Anyone who knows anything about the incident who hasn’t yet spoken with police should call them at 250.762.3300.