Climate strikers will be marching around downtown Kelowna on Friday..
At 11:30 a.m. outside City Hall, people will begin making signs advocating greater action be taken to address climate change.
A march begins at noon, followed by speeches and an open-mic session at 12:30 p.m.
“In light of the local elections on Oct. 15, we want to push climate justice to the top of the agenda in Kelowna,” organizer Fabiola Melchior said in a release.
The Kelowna event is linked to an international climate activist group called Fridays for Future. Its website calls for reparations to be paid to those countries most impacted by climate change.
“Climate struggle is class struggle, for years, the ruling class, primarily through corporations and governments from the Global North dominated by affluent, white, heterosexual cis-males, have exercised their power, gained through colonialism, patriarchy, white supremacy and exploitation, to destroy the earth and its inhabitants with no remorse.”
The group's website shows four other 'Climate Strikes' being planned for Friday in B.C, but none in Alberta or Saskatchewan.