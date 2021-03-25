People who attend an event that convenes public health orders can now be fined $575 instead of $230.
The province increased the fine amount on Thursday, saying more needed to be done to discourage attendance at events such as the large anti-mask rallies that have been occurring regularly in Kelowna.
"Over the last several months, it's become clear that for some, the risk of a $230 violation ticket isn't enough to deter attendance at events that violate the public health orders," Public Safety Minister and Solicitor General Mike Farnworth said in a government release.
"I am disappointed that a small minority of British Columbians continue to put their health and the health of others at risk by attending unsafe gatherings. This selfish behaviour needs to stop, and police and provincial enforcement authorities will be able to issue these new fines immediately."
However, it appears no such fines have been given out in Kelowna despite hundreds of people attending the ongoing Saturday demonstrations.
There have been $2,300 fines given to people identified as organizers of the demonstrations.
In February, police warned that anyone attending what had been billed as a "mega-rally" could be fined individually.
"Anyone not following the regulations set out by public health orders can face fines," Kelowna RCMP Supt. Kara Triance said on Feb. 10.
But after the event, it emerged that no such tickets for individual participants had in fact been issued.
"At this time, we have not issued any fines as a result of this event," Triance said in a statement released by police days after the rally.
"When we are dealing with a large crowd like this, our focus is on keeping the peace and maintaining officer safety," she said.
A spokesperson for the Kelowna RCMP, Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy, said Thursday she wasn't aware of any people being fined for attending the rallies since mid-February either.
Fines for rally organizers will remain at $2,300, Farnworth said. And other COVID-19 fines, such as failing to wear a mask when required to do so and abiding by patron conditions at bars and restaurants, will remain at $230.