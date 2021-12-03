Some sections of a new five kilometre trail along Mill Creek from the Parkinson rec centre to Okanagan Lake will be built next year.
“The city has been assembling properties along the Mill Creek corridor for many years to complete a linear park, as one of six priority linear parks across the city,” the budget document states.
“This is a multi-year project, with anticipated completion subject to successful acquisition of properties,” the document states.
For 2022, the city plans to design the trail and partially constructed some sections of the new walking path.
Other parks-related capital projects include spending $12.3 million to buy properties for eventual conversion to public parks, $6.4 million to develop DeHart Park in the Lower Mission, and $1.2 million for new ballfields at the Mission recreation complex on Gordon Drive and a new pedestrian bridge over Mill Creek in Millbridge Park.