With their visitor numbers rebounding as the pandemic ebbs, directors of Lake Country’s art gallery hope to get more municipal funding next year.
Total gallery visits and program registrations have topped 10,000 so far this year, well above year-end numbers of 6,500 in 2020 and 5,800 in 2021.
The counts are still below the 14,400 visitors and program registrations recorded in 2019, the last full year before the onset of the pandemic.
So far this year, the gallery’s earned income is approaching $40,000, more than double the levels seen in each of the past two years.
With the trend lines going in the right direction, total operating costs are expected to come in at $130,000, above the $90,000 average of the past two years.
Town funding has remained stable at about $65,000 in recent years, but gallery directors hope for $10,000 more in each of the next two years to cover a 15% increase in leasing fees for the building and higher staff wages.
Gallery officials will make a presentation to Lake Country town council next Tuesday.
"The gallery is more than a nice thing to have in a community. Lake Country Art Gallery is one of only 30% of Lake Country businesses that employ more than one person,” states part of the group’s presentation to council.