Property owners in Joe Rich and Ellison will see the biggest jump in regional district taxes this year.
The owner of an average home with an assessed value of $852,000 in the two unincorporated areas east of Kelowna will see a $61 rise in their regional taxes, to $478.
A tax increase of $36, to $303, will be presented to homeowners in the unincorporated areas along Westside Road, as well rural areas outside Peachland.
Regional directors, made up municipal and rural Central Okanagan politicians, have approved a 2022 operating budget for the district of $59 million, up 2.5% from last year.
“Operating costs are responsible, keeping pace with growth and inflation, and include some key staffing additions needed to meet service demand from residents,” board chair Loyal Wooldridge, a Kelowna city councillor, said in a release.
Regional tax increases are more modest for property owners in Kelowna (up $14 to $220), West Kelowna (up $18 to $239), Lake Country (up $17 to $248), and Peachland (up $23 to $218).
The difference is due to the fact that the regional district provides all local government services in Ellison-Joe Rich, formally known as Central Okanagan East, and in the unincorporated areas of the Westside, formally known as Central Okanagan West.
By contrast, property owners in the area’s four municipalities pay most of their local taxes to the local government.
For residents of the municipalities, the regional district’s principal services include dog control, waste management, 911, and regional parks.