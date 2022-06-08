Two houses and a motorhome were destroyed in an early-morning fire Wednesday in Vernon.
Firefighters were called to the scene on Longacre Drive about 12:45 a.m. As they arrived, a motorhome was fully engulfed and the flames had extended to a nearby garage.
“During the initial fire response, there was an explosion that occurred. The fire continued to extend into the rest of the home and into the roof of a neighbouring house,” said Deputy Fire Chief Russ Friesen, in a news release. “Unfortunately, both homes and the motorhome have been lost. A second recreational vehicle also received significant damage.”
All occupants were safely evacuated.
Firefighters from neighbouring departments were also called in to fight the fire.
One firefighter was taken to hospital and later released.
Cause of the fire hasn’t been determined.