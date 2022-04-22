A new rideshare company starting service in Kelowna on May 5 is guaranteeing some of its drivers $1,500 a week for the first month and $1,250 a week after that.
Drivers must be available up to 60 hours a week, including evenings when bars and nightclubs empty out.
“The whole reason I started this company was out of concern for the huge numbers of people who can’t get a taxi after a night out,” Cody Ruberto, chief executive officer of Uride said Friday in an interview.
“We want to prevent impaired driving, make sure people can get a quick, safe ride home, and not make a bad decision to get behind the wheel,” he said from the company’s headquarters in Thunder Bay, Ont.
Uride was approved for service in many areas of B.C., including Kelowna, earlier this year by the provincial Passenger Transportation Board. Service will begin at noon on May 5.
The company’s service in Kelowna will operate around the clock, and Ruberto said users can expect to pay up to 40% less than on a typical taxi fare to reach their destination. A ride from downtown to the airport will cost about $32, and from downtown to Orchard Park Mall will be about $13.
Uride has a different business model than big ride share companies such as Uber and Lyft. Uride limits the number of drivers it has on the roads at any given time, trying to match demand with supply.
Typically, other companies allow drivers to be available whenever they choose to be. That can result in too many drivers chasing too few fares, Ruberto said, leading to frustration and driver turnover.
To get the guaranteed $1,500 a week the company is offering in its first month (and $1,250 a week after the first month) drivers must agree to be available with their phones on for about five, 12-hour periods a week.
“You’re probably going to be on the road driving, it might be five, six, to seven hours a day, depending on how busy we are, when you’re actually in trips,” Ruberto said. Drivers can also get tips, he added.
“Some of those $1,500 a week guarantees will be for night shifts, some will be for day shifts. There’ll be a mix,” Ruberto said. Part-time driver positions are also available.
From the user’s perspective, however, Uride will offer a service familiar to what customers experience with other rideshare providers.
Agreeing to be available to drive home people who’ve been at a bar or nightclub for a few hours might not be appealing to everyone interested in working as a rideshare driver, Ruberto agreed.
“We’re coming to Kelowna to take on impaired driving and get people home safe. The only way this works is with the support of the community and all the incredible drivers who come on board,” he said. “So we’re going really aggressive with offering guaranteed earning income to incentivize drivers.
“The money’s nice for them, but we want people who really care about making a difference and preventing impaired driving,” he said. “We operate 24/7 giving people safe, reliable, affordable transportation at all hours of the day.
“But it's terrible to see people stranded outside a bar, not being able to get rides home,” Ruberto said. “I’ve had friends who’ve died from getting hit by impaired drivers, and I also know people who’ve been behind the wheel and killed someone. It’s something that I personally really, really care about. That’s the main reason our company exists.”