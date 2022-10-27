The face of Kelowna is still overwhelmingly white, but a little less so than in past years.
From 2016 to 2021, the proportion of white people in the Central Okanagan fell from 92.1 percent of the total population to 88.8 percent, according to newly-released census data.
In the Penticton area, there was a similar decline, from 94.1 percent to 92.1 per cent. White people are most numerous as a share of the population in Vernon, at 93.4 percent, down from 95.2 per cent in 2015.
The proportion of white people in all three Okanagan cities relative to their population is much higher than the Canadian average.
“In 2021, just over 25 million people reported being white in the census, representing close to 70% of the total Canadian population. The vast majority reported being white only, while 2.4 per cent also reported one or more other racialized groups,” Statistics Canada reported this week.
The most common ethnic origins given by people who identified as white were Canadian, British, French, and other Western European countries.
Among white people, 60.2 percent reported being Christian, while 37.5 percent reported having no religion.
White people make up the majority in almost all regions of the country, Statscan says, except for large urban centres like Vancouver and Toronto, where they account for 42 percent and 40.7 percent of the populations respectively.
In greater Kelowna, which includes all regions of the Central Okanagan, the most numerous visible minority are people of South Asian descent, accounting for 3.4 percent of the population.
The next most numerous groups are those of Chinese descent, at 1.5 percent, Filipino descent at 1.3 percent, and Black, at 1 percent.