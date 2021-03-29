Disease transmission among restaurant workers, not customers, is the driving factor behind the pause in indoor dining, an industry official says.
Cases of COVID-19 have risen among the young people who work in restaurants and bars, says Ian Tosentson of the B.C. Restaurant and Foodservices Association.
"The problem we were getting in areas of the province was transmission between staff," Tostenson said in an interview. "That's the whole social side of the demographic that works for us.
"So that's the reason why indoor dining has been paused. It had nothing to do with patrons; it had everything to do with staff," Tostenson said.
Indoor dining at all restaurants and pubs has been suspended until at least April 19, Premier John Horgan announced earlier Monday. Take-out and patio dining remains possible.
But the ban on indoor dining will have a considerable effect on restaurant revenues, Tostenson said, estimating such sales currently account for about half of all earnings. Layoffs of front-end staff at many restaurants is likely, he said.
"We're really disappointed but when we saw the numbers on Friday we knew that something was probably going to have to happen," Tostenson said, referring to the continuing rising case counts among people in their '20s and '30s.
"This is going to hurt, for sure," he said, of the pause's economic effects. "It comes just at a time when the industry was starting to feel a little bit optimistic.
"I think there are going to be some restaurants, for which this is going to be the final straw," he said. "It's hard for me to say how many, but I do know some have just been hanging on, hoping for a better summer and the successful roll-out of the vaccinations."
Across B.C., the restaurant industry employed about 190,000 people pre-pandemic.