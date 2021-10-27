A tourism organization is spending $3 million promoting B.C. skiing in the U.S. despite the continuing closure of Kelowna's airport to international flights.
Political and business leaders called again Wednesday for the federal government to allow YLW to restart its international connections.
"Destination BC is spending over $3 million promoting winter skiing in B.C. in Washington State, Oregon, and California," Michael Ballingall, president of the Tourism Big White Society, said in a release.
"We can't handle the inquiries regarding air because we have no information on when it will start up again. We believe this is killing the good business we have built up together over the last 20 years," Ballingall said.
Canadian Mountain Holidays, which runs heli-skiing trips in the B.C Interior, also says the continuing closure of YLW to international flights is bad for business.
"Even short delays or a few weeks could make an enormous impact on us and our local networks," company representative Chris Mink said.
Lisanne Ballantyne of Tourism Kelowna says the region's "brand reputation" will be damaged significantly if international flights do not resume soon at YLW.
Their comments were included in a press release distributed by Kelowna-Lake Country Conservative MP Tracy Gray, who said she has written three letters to Transport Minister Omah Alghabra asking why international flights have not been permitted to resume at YLW.
International flights are allowed at the nine airports that were Canada's busiest in 2019. Kelowna's airport was tenth busiest that year.
Also allowed to restart international flights has been the airport in Quebec City, which was not among the 10 busiest in 2019.
In a brief email to The Daily Courier, Transport Canada said this month that international flights would resume at YLW "in due course".