Drawing the winner's name

Peachland's last election for mayor, in 2018, was settled by provincial court Judge Ellen Burdett, left, who drew the winner's name from a box. Incumbent Cindy Fortin and Harry Gough had each won 804 votes. Town officials are already gearing up for this fall's civic vote.

 Daily Courier file photo

Municipal elections are nine months away but the town of Peachland is already getting ready for the civic vote.

Council is expected next Tuesday to appoint municipal employee Jennifer Sawatzky as the chief returning officer for the Oct. 15 election. It will cost about $25,000 to hold the election, town manager Joe Creron writes in a report to council.

The 2018 civic election in Peachland was memorable as it resulted in a tie, with 804 votes each, for incumbent mayor Cindy Fortin and top challenger Harry Gough.

A subsequent five-hour judicial recount, overseen by provincial Judge Ellen Burdett, drew the interest of several reporters. But self-styled Peachland town crier Bruce Klipperstein, who showed up in an old-timey costume, was denied entry.

The recount confirmed the accuracy of the tally first done by town employees.

The names of Fortin and Gough were then written on pieces of paper and inserted into a box that was given a really good shake by Polly Palmer, who was chief returning officer for that election.
 
Palmer turned the box around and around for 12 seconds before Burdett intervened and said: "Okay, that's good."

The judge then looked away, reached into the box, and drew out Fortin’s name.

“I’m just so glad my name came out of there. Maybe I’ll go buy a lottery ticket, or maybe that was my luck for today, I don’t know,” Fortin said after being proclaimed mayor-elect.
 
Fortin didn't respond two weeks ago when asked by The Daily Courier if she was going to run for re-election this fall.

Those interested in running for Peachland council this time around cannot pick up nomination papers until July 15.