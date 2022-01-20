Municipal elections are nine months away but the town of Peachland is already getting ready for the civic vote.
Council is expected next Tuesday to appoint municipal employee Jennifer Sawatzky as the chief returning officer for the Oct. 15 election. It will cost about $25,000 to hold the election, town manager Joe Creron writes in a report to council.
The 2018 civic election in Peachland was memorable as it resulted in a tie, with 804 votes each, for incumbent mayor Cindy Fortin and top challenger Harry Gough.
A subsequent five-hour judicial recount, overseen by provincial Judge Ellen Burdett, drew the interest of several reporters. But self-styled Peachland town crier Bruce Klipperstein, who showed up in an old-timey costume, was denied entry.
The recount confirmed the accuracy of the tally first done by town employees.
The judge then looked away, reached into the box, and drew out Fortin’s name.
Those interested in running for Peachland council this time around cannot pick up nomination papers until July 15.