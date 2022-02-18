For Maria Garcia, Kelowna Museums services coordinator, hosting tours at the Okanagan Heritage Museum in Spanish is her way to welcome people to the community.
Garcia moved from Mexico City to Canada in 2013.
When she returned to Kelowna in 2020 after living in Edmonton for five years, she noticed there were lots of people speaking Spanish.
“I could tell that the community was growing,” she said.
New at the museum, Garcia came up with the idea of a tour in Spanish to bring the Spanish-speaking population to the museum
“This is a good way to share with them what the museum has for them,” she said.
The museum tours, which Garcia hosts every Saturday, have been popular and attract between three and eight participants every week at the downtown Kelowna location. People come from Vernon, Coldstream and Penticton.
Lately, Garcia said there have been lots of people who had just moved to Okanagan weeks ago.
Garcia said those who take the Spanish museum tours are interested in the First Nations Gallery.
“I make the parallel with our own history because Canada is a very young country compared to countries in Latin America,” she said. “They like to see the similarities, the differences and they also reflect on that, because it’s not just a tour where I’m talking, just me. They also participate.”
In Mexico, Garcia had been a radio presenter and taught at a university.
“ I always liked communicating with people,” she said.
The tours are a good opportunity for her to practice her communication skills in Spanish as well as get people connected with the museum.
Linda Digby, executive director of the Kelowna Museums, said some of the people taking the Spanish tours said they really helped them find a sense of their new home.
“By knowing the stories of the place, the history of the place and meeting others who are similar to themselves, it really helped them settle and to start to feel connected,” she said.
Los Tours del Museo, the Museum Tours, are important to the Kelowna Museums, said Digby, because like many other museums, they want the museum to serve the broadest possible community.
“It was an unexpected opportunity to reach out to this particular audience,” said Digby. “In a perfect world, we’d have a Maria for every language. “
Garcia will host Los Tours del Museo in Spanish Feb. 26 from 3 to 4 p.m. in celebration of B.C. Heritage Week.
“It’s going to be a special one,” said Garcia. “We’re going to celebrate our language but we’re also going to celebrate the culture of the place we now call home.”