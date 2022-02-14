Almost a century after the first train trundled into Kelowna, the former rail corridor will be studied for its potential to support new forms of transportation.
The City of Kelowna and UBC Okanagan have launched a research collaboration to examine what additional future use might be made of the corridor.
Currently, the Okanagan Rail Trail is used mainly by walkers and cyclists. But city councillors were shown a picture Monday of a driverless electric shuttle bus as a representation of what kinds of alternate transportation might one day be deployed on the corridor.
City manager Doug Gilchrist said the corridor was acquired from CN “not just” to be a hiking and biking route.
“This is a really exciting project for our community,” Gilchrist said of the alternate transportation study to be undertaken by the city and university.
The work will identify possible transportation options and begin to sketch out what the feasible technologies and costs would be, council heard. A report back to council is expected in 2023, which will be the 100th anniversary of the opening of the rail line into Kelowna.
Council heard the city-university collaboration will also examine the future of electric-powered buses in Kelowna and improvements to swimming pools.
‘I’d say the time is now for collaboration between universities and municipalities in a way it hasn’t been before,” UBCO vice-principal Phil Barker told council. More funding than ever before is available from senior governments for such partnerships, he said.
“We’re really thrilled with the work that’s taking place,” Mayor Colin Basran said.