A philanthropist, prospector, and winemaker - all from Kelowna - will be invested into the Order of Canada on Thursday.
The member appointees are Brad Bennett, Charles Fipke, and Howard Soon. The ceremony will be conducted by Governor General Mary Simon at Rideau Hall in Ottawa.
Bennett, son of former B.C. Premier Bill Bennett and grandson of W.A.C. Bennett, another B.C. premier, eschewed a life in elected politics. But he has been on the boards of many institutions, such as Kelowna General Hospital and Okanagan College and was a chairman of UBC’s board of governors.
“A committed philanthropist, Brad Bennet epitomizes generosity,” the Order of Canada citation states. “For decades, he has nurtured the Okanagan Valley’s technological, medical, and educational fields.”
Fipke, a geologist, discovered diamonds in Canada’s Arctic. “He is also well-known for his philanthropic sport for health care initiatives at UBC. Notably, he founded the eponymous Centre for Innovation Research at UBC’s Okanagan campus,” the citation states.
Longtime Kelowna winemaker Howard Soon helped to elevate the Valley’s viticulture industry for its less-than-stellar reputation of the ‘70s and ‘80s.
“Pairing an inventive spirit with a keen entrepreneurial mind, he harnessed the benefits of the province’s unique terrors by planting new varieties of quality grapes and inspired others to follow suit,” the citation states.
A total of 43 people will be appointed to either a Companion, Officer, or Member of the Order of Canada during Thursday’s ceremony.