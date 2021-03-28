The father of one of the five males stabbed at an outdoor party says his son was among those who tried to break up an assault.
Stu Grabos says his son Colby was among those who saw an older man assaulting a girl and intervened.
"My son wasn't the only one stabbed, there was a total of five boys stabbed, they were stopping a 20-year-old guy from beating up a girl!!!," Grabos wrote on Facebook.
"Colby Grabos is at home resting now, one of the boys was still in surgery, my heart is with the families of these STRONG BRAVE RESPECTFUL RUTLAND SENIOR SECONDARY BOYS," Grabos wrote Sunday afternoon.
Grabos posted a picture of his son in a hospital bed.
Kelowna RCMP have not released any information on the condition of the five males stabbed at the outdoor gathering.
They said in a statement released Sunday afternoon that they had received a call about 2 a.m. Sunday reporting that multiple victims had been stabbed.
The injured included two male youths and three adult men, police said.
An adult man was arrested and police say they don't believe there is an ongoing risk to the public.
Police say officers "flooded" the area after receiving the call and their investigation continues.