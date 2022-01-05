Construction firms in the Okanagan are among the hardest-hit in the province by supply chain disruptions, an industry group says.
Highway closures caused by flooding only exacerbated the difficulties builders were already having sourcing basic construction materials, the Independent Contractors and Business Association says.
“We heard from a lot of our members that they were having incredible difficulty getting the materials they needed up to the Okanagan and the Interior,” ICBA president Chris Gardner said in an interview Wednesday.
“The situation is better now with the highways re-opened but things are far from being back to normal,” Gardner said. “Based on what’s still happening with supply chains here and around the world, I think we’re still going to be seeing these challenges until much later in the year.”
Between mid-October and early December, the ICBA surveyed its 3,300 members and clients about the supply chain challenges they were experiencing in getting basic materials such as lumber, plastics, paint, fixture, and finishing.
Three-quarters of the ICBA members province-wide said it was taking more time to get such materials. But the problem was said to be even worse in the Okanagan and the Interior, where 88% of ICBA members reported delays in getting the construction materials they required.
Heavy rain in early November led to the closure of the flood-damaged highways linking the Lower Mainland with the rest of the province. While the Coquihalla has re-opened to commercial traffic only, the Trans-Canada remains closed through the Fraser Canyon.
The transportation challenges further complicated supply chain issues impacted by the closure, earlier in the COVID-19 pandemic, of many manufacturing plants that produce the goods contractors depend on, Gardner said. “Nobody knew how serious the pandemic was going to be or how long it would last, so a lot of these factories laid off people and shut down,” he said. “Even though demand for the materials has really taken off again, with things getting very busy very quickly, it takes time to get the factories up and running again.”
Limited supplies for product puts an upward pressure on the price of construction materials and also leads to uncertainty over when orders can even be fulfilled, he said. “Some manufacturers won’t even take orders right now because they have no visibility on delivery dates,” Gardner said.
The bottom line is a rising cost for construction that will put further pressure on the affordability of the B.C. housing market, Gardner said.